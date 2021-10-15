scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
‘Life is a series of sprints’: Billie Jean King

"Today, it's time for your generation to win and to shape the future," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 8:20:25 am
There are those who think life is a marathon. I don't agree, she said. (Source: NorthwesternU/YouTube)

Speaking at Northwestern University, tennis icon Billie Jean King spoke passionately. “The more you know about history, the more you know about yourself. The late Coretta Scott King once said, ‘Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation’. Today, it’s time for your generation to win and to shape the future,” she said.

“There are those who think life is a marathon. I don’t agree. I think life is a series of sprints. You get to start over and over and over again, always adapting to the long and winding road in front of you. Along the way you’ll have failures, but if you choose to see these failures as feedback it will help you plan your next step.

“I’ll explain. When I used to play, a long time ago, that game of tennis, that sport of tennis, the ball would be coming to me. Each ball is a new opportunity. I have to make a decision, so I have to accept responsibility,” the athlete and LGBTQ+ activist said.

