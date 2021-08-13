‘Don’t just follow the rules because it has always worked out that way in the past’: Rashida Jones

Speaking to students at Harvard University, actor Rashida Jones gave a humorous and insightful speech. Speaking on her past experiences and the many times she failed before rising again, she stated, “Now I’m a realist—I work for myself. If I hit a wall, I look for the ways outside the system to get things done,” she said. “The hard fact is this: the real world does not reward rule followers the way the education world does. Don’t just follow the rules because it has always worked out that way in the past—just because they have been doing it a long time does not mean it’s right.”

Turning her attention to the students, the Parks and Recreation actor said, “Changing focus quickly is now a required survival skill. In the face of all this noise, it’s harder than ever to stay committed to do the things you really care about. But do not be distracted, do not be dissuaded, do not be discouraged—keep caring. It’s not enough to talk amongst your friends about the injustices you see in the world; now is the time to be vocal. Now is the time to be loud—louder than the loudest troll on the Internet.”

Her concluding words were: “When big decisions pop up, get quiet—real quiet, and listen. Turn off your phone, turn off your computer, and listen to your true heart. Hear the thing that makes you feel sick with excitement, and scared because you know you’ll learn, and do that thing.”