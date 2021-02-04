If you are afraid of making mistakes, you will never grow

A video by MotivationHub talks about the reason why people end up being poor, because they want to play it safe in life.

“Complaining has no value. If you complain about not having enough money, work more. If you complain about not having work-life balance, spend more time on vacation and your family. It’s simple. Let your actions dictate, instead of sitting there and thinking that you’re not in control. Poor people say ‘I can’t afford it… I don’t have time’. It’s an easy escape. When you commit to something, little gifts automatically start showing up, but it may be wrapped in a package you weren’t thinking about. When you ask for help and somebody shows up at the door, invite them in regardless of what the packaging is.

“Poverty is passed on. It’s taught in your families. Your super ego was taught to work hard, get a job; you’ll never be rich or the rich are evil. If you’re poor, you’ll always be poor.

“People who are afraid of making mistakes don’t ever grow. There’s good and bad, right and wrong, up and down; but, most people want it all positive. You can’t have that. An average person, the reason they are poor is because they haven’t failed. They play it safe and make no mistakes, like they were taught in school. That’s why they don’t learn anything.

“Education is fundamentally corrupt because it teaches you not to ask for help. A student with A grade stands and complains that a rugby team isn’t playing fair, but actually he is stupid because he should have a team. ‘That’s not the game I want to play’, is what the average man says. Then, don’t play the game. You got to know the game.”

