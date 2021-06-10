Tom Hiddleston has a life advice: ‘Be authentic and honest in your interaction with the world’

“I’m always quite wary of advising, because I think people generally like to find their way. And all the advice that I can think of is much better than any advice I could give,” says actor Tom Hiddleston.

The 40-year-old, who reprises his role as ‘Loki’ in the Disney+ Hotstar series by the same name, has quite a fan following around the world. In this old motivational of his, he talks about life, his experiences, et al.

“The more authentic and honest you are in your interaction with the world both professionally and personally, the better you’ll be placed to do the kind of work which will touch others and move their hearts and minds, because if you mean it, the chances are it’s going to mean something to somebody else,” Hiddleston tells the camera, but is largely sharing it everyone watching him.

Here’s the video:

Hiddleston is admired not only for his acting prowess, but also for his mind. He is known to offer great, profound insights into human emotions. His interviews have showcased that, and in this one, particularly, everything that comes out of his mind is quotable and inspirational, including his experience of starting his career.

He says that he and his siblings were writing a screenplay to perform during summer vacation in front of his family. So, it created a nurturing environment, which was added up as a great advantage for him to come up in acting. And then it got serious that he allowed himself to commit to acting as a profession.

Hiddleston’s mind was packed with films which inspired him from his childhood, “These films are so dear to my heart and I remember seeing them when I was 19. I found it so affecting. It became my favourite film of all time and as I got older, I kept going back to check that it was good as I remembered,” he says about an Italian film called The Son’s Room by an director called Nanni Moretti; the director himself played the lead in it.

“When I saw it as a child that was another world for me,” Hiddleston says of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Indiana Jones trilogy. It’s about a very masculine hero who is charismatic and intellectually curious and adventurer.

“One day I can’t wait to show my kids, Wolfgang Reitherman, The Jungle Book, because it’s perfect.”

After all his past successes, now is the time for the mysterious streaming of ‘Loki’ which, we think, will be captivating, as usual.

