How letting go can empower you and make you unstoppable

In this riveting and relatable Ted talk, award-winning journalist and communications leader Jill Sherer Murray uses humour while revisiting the trying times of her life, emphasising on the need to “let go and move on”. Without even a hint of vendetta, she talks about a failed relationship, about loss and learning, and new beginnings.

Murray first talks about a past relationship that she ended when she was 41, because they were not on the same page when it came to commitment. When she had happily moved on with her husband, she learnt about the death of her former partner — something that still hits her intermittently. But, Murray says that she is in a much better space and by letting go, has even successfully reclaimed her life and narrative. “Letting go can make you unstoppable. I know because I let go of a relationship and reclaimed my life. And I know that letting go can create the best of change for each and everyone of you,” she says.

“When I was 41, the death of a relationship showed me how to truly let go of what wasn’t working. Up until that time, I didn’t really think about the future,” she says.

Murray goes on to share the ways by which a person can let go of things: letting go of taking things personally, letting go of what other people think, letting go of trying to be something you are not, letting go of the need to be perfect, and letting go of procrastination and actually making every day count.

“If there is something you want to do, make a plan and act, but don’t wait… Make every day count,” Murray says in conclusion.

