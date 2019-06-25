Toggle Menu
Revisiting celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s most inspiring words on his birth anniversary

Be willing to try new things, said celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in this inspirational video.

“Be open to experience,” said American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain in this inspiring video. Bourdain, whose birth anniversary falls today, was known to be a sardonic chef who established himself as a multi-faceted and well-travelled aesthete with a deep affection for food, community, and regional traditions.

The late chef and travel documentarian was also a fierce advocate of accepting “maximum hospitality without judgement”.

“One must be willing to try new things without a rigid plan and accept maximum hospitality without judgement and fear,” added Bourdain, who is best remembered for his exploration of international cuisine, culture and interesting conversations with the local populace.

