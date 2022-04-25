‘Continue to believe and live in your truth’: Zendaya

American actor Zendaya, 25, has often raised her voice for youngsters and motivated them to stand up for themselves. In one her award acceptance speeches, the Dune actor said, “We youngsters are the future of the world”. Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actress and singer at a very young age, she has won several awards, including an Emmy, a Satellite, and a Saturn. She started her career as a child model and backup dancer.

In one of the speeches, Zendaya recalls someone telling her it’s difficult for young people to have a voice. To she replied, saying, “I am a young person with a lot of followers and I always say that I would much rather be known for the constant of my character and the kind of person I am.”

In another speech, Zendaya then went on to elaborate on the purpose of one’s life: “To know your purpose and to know who you are at such a young age is hard and it’s difficult, and I am lucky to be around people like this who have found that within themselves and continue to live that truth every single day”. According to her, “when you get on your platform, you realize that your purpose is not to stand on it anymore but to get off and let someone else stand on it”. She also added, “We youngsters are the ones who are literally changing the game, we are the future leaders of the world, we are the ones who are going to make this world a better place”.

“Never allow fear to silence you, continue to be outspoken, continue to believe and live in your truth and do exactly what you were meant to do”, she said.

