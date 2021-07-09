‘Let your actions serve as endorsement for education and watch the demand rise’: Pharrell Williams

In this day and age, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that it’s the people who serve humanity, that make our world go around, the singer said.

Singer Pharrell Williams spoke at length as he delivered the commencement speech at New York University in 2017. “In this day and age, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that it’s the people who serve humanity, that make our world go around. Most media and certainly social media would lead you to believe otherwise,” the Happy singer said.

The objective, he said, should be to pursue excellence and not gain attention. “Think about it… these great scientists, public servants, and activists cannot be bothered with building their Instagram followers. Or how many views they get on Youtube… But they are the real influencers. Their work makes us healthier, safer, more enriched, and more intelligent. Their work is designed to improve the quality of life for all people, not just themselves. They are not motivated by attention. But rather, they are motivated by the idea of creating change. For the better. I personally find that incredibly inspiring. I hope you do as well,” he said.

“Let your actions serve as an endorsement for education and watch the demand rise,” he said in conclusion.

“There is no humanity without education. There is no education without demand. You are all walking endorsements for education. Embrace it,” were his parting words.