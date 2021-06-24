‘You must remain focused on your journey to greatness’: Les Brown

"Your life is your message to the world, so make sure it's inspiring." (Photo: Les Brown/Instagram)

“I decided to do what I love. My calling is to speak, my calling is to train speakers, to change lives. I decided consciously, I was going to find a way to do it,” says world’s most renowned motivational speaker Les Brown.

In 1986, Les entered the public speaking arena and formed his own company, Les Brown Unlimited. This company provides motivational tapes, workshops, and personal development programs.

In this video, he shares a message: ‘How can you make a new year for yourself, unless there’s a new you’.

Les talks about a new diet — seven-day mental diet. “For seven days, we don’t say negative, don’t think negative, look at our negative self, capture negative thoughts and cancel that negativity. We can’t control our thoughts that come to our mind but can control the thoughts that we dwell upon.”

“It’s not easy, but also not impossible. To change, one should focus all the energy not on fighting the old but on building the new you. Do something that the future you will thank you for making that decision and making that move.” he continues.

In order to create a life you want, it requires discipline, sacrifice and expanding the time looking and asking yourself ‘is this me’, ‘is this job that I have worth it’, ‘do I have any other option’. Yes, of course you have,” he says.

He further says, “This won’t be a new year unless you learn something this year that will have a dramatic impact on your life that you did not know last year. If you don’t have an agenda for your life, you are going to be a part of somebody else’s agenda.”

