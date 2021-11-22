‘I am not dependent on this job. This isn’t gonna define me’: Leonardo DiCaprio

During an interview at the Screen Actor’s Guild Foundation in 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio was asked by the host how he handled rejection as a child actor of 12-13 years during film castings. DiCaprio’s answer revealed more than just that — it hinted towards the attitude shift that is required towards professional achievements and careers.

The Inception star said, “You’re set up and put into this system where you’re supposed to be the jack of all trades. You’re supposed to set yourself up as somebody who can basically do what they want. And I remember having that attitude for a while, and I didn’t book a job for a year.” He went on to to elaborate how he would agree on everything the casting director would ask of him and his skills as a child actor, agreeing to things he wasn’t acquainted with.

The actor then admitted “it was that year of rejection where I kind of took a different attitude towards the audition process, and I started to get jobs after that.” Citing the reason of this change in his outlook towards his career as a young adult, DiCaprio said, “I think it was really because I said to myself that I am not dependent on this job. This isn’t gonna define me.”

He further added how ridding himself how that helped him concentrate on his craft more. “I started to sell myself less, prepare myself for the roles, investing in the character, and not feeling like my self worth was dependent on whether I book the job or not.”

