Learn about ’emotional intelligence’ using the laws of attraction

How often have you heard of the term ‘emotional intelligence’? EQ stands for emotional quotient. Turns out, your EQ is just as important as your IQ when you are trying to live a healthy, content and balanced life.

D. Ivan Young suggests that emotional intelligence is having clarity about situations and circumstances. Laws of attraction suggest that like attracts like, which means the more emotion you pour into anything, the more you receive it.

Young talks about the first way to attract the things you want in your life: monitor what you think and feel. What you think about a lot, you get. If you keep thinking I’m not lucky, that’s how it will end up. Your thoughts and feelings [are equal to] manifestations in your life.

He says, “Everything that is seen comes from that which was once not seen.” Someone’s imagination was manifested into reality for it to be here today. “Everything happens for a reason: so when something happens, ask yourself this question, ‘why now?’ Every moment has meaning, you have to examine it, and ask, what is this supposed to teach me right now?”

“Be proactive, not reactive. It takes effort to be successful but the greatest effort is mastering how do you use your mind.” he says in the video.

He then talks about spirituality, saying the Creator is smarter than you can be. As a matter of fact, you can figure out what everything means in your life by asking, ‘why?’

He says the best way to answer this question is to meditate, which means he still. Be quiet for some time.

“Anything anyone has ever done that required more, caused the person to confront themselves. Confront the system. Confront other people. As your emotional intelligence and laws of attraction become one”, he says, “you will find passion, purpose and presence. That which you seek is equally seeking you.”

