You need a strong, burning desire to win: Leander Paes

Wondering how to beat the odds in your every day life and overcome the challenges? Giving us some mid-week motivation, tennis star Leander Paes talks about how “a strong burning desire” can make one find solutions to many of their problems.

“If you really, deeply desire to achieve something, no matter what it is, if the burning desire is strong, you will find yourself surrounded by the right team, right people and you will be asking the right questions which helps you find the solution to be the best,” he said.

In the video compilation posted by Black Diary Motivation, some of his other inspiring words elaborate on why it is a good practice to check off boxes in one’s life – it helps to strategise, no matter one’s age – whether young or old. “If you are old, doesn’t mean you can’t create history. It is about longevity. It is about creating new boxes,” explained the 46-year-old.

