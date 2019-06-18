‘Leaders are born, not made’: Virender Sehwag

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, former cricketer Virender Sehwag shared in this inspiring video that a leader’s responsibilities are plenty.

“Leaders are born, not made. Along with backing the team, a leader must communicate with honesty which helps build trust among the players,” he mentioned.

He also added that a leader must be able to “harness other people’s performances along with their own”. “A leader must not shy away from appreciating good performances but also noting down limitations and discussing it with the concerned player. This helps the team immensely,” he said.