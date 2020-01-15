My wife stood by me in bad times: Late poet Kaifi Azmi

Athar Hussein Rizvi, better known as Kaifi Azmi, was renowned for his poems and ghazals. But many are not aware of his personal life and struggles, and how his wife Shaukat Kaifi became his pillar of strength.

In this more than two-decade-old interview with Prasar Bharati, the late Urdu poet whose 101 birth anniversary was observed recently shared, “A lot many producers didn’t work with me. Music directors considered me unlucky. So, I had a lot of bad days. Living in a city like Mumbai, it was tough. Despite that my wife stood by me. I kept persistent with my efforts. Her family dissuaded her from getting married to me but she persisted.”

