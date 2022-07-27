scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor, who celebrates her 32nd birthday today, says that sometimes one needs to try new things

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 8:20:03 am
kriti sanon, kriti sanon birthday, kriti sanon motivational speech, kriti sanon acting career, kriti sanon life positive, emotions and sentiments, life positive, indian express lifestyleKriti Sanon shares her learnings from her acting career. (Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Having worked in movies like Bachchan Pandey, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, she is known for her acting chops and also her fitness.

On the occasion of her special day, we revisited an old speech, wherein she doled out wise thoughts, saying that she never had plans to become an actor, but did not back off when it came to giving it a shot. “Sometimes you just need to go out there and try things.”

Kriti completed her B.tech from New Delhi and despite receiving three job offers, she decided to take a leap of faith and move to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. “It was a little hard to convince my parents, but I think they’ve always supported me, which is why I am here today.”

Sharing an anecdote from the initial time of her acting career, she said she struggled to learn the difference between emotions and sentiments. “When you’re emotional it’s way deeper. You don’t let go of the feelings too soon. When you’re sentimental you cry at the drop of a hat, you get affected immediately. But at the same time, you can also sleep over things, you can move on easily.”

She also said, “There’s no right way of doing a scene. There can be many ways. I have, over the time, started thinking differently when I approach a scene. There is always one direct way of approaching it, which is the most obvious way. But then as an actor you also want to do something exciting and something different in it. So you think to yourself how else can I say this which is not very generic. So far that’s been my process and I hope I keep figuring out more.”

