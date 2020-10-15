When you are nice, people tend to overlook a lot: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is here to tell you niceness does not go in vain. (Kristen Bell/Instagram)

In 2019, actress Kristen Bell delivered the commencement speech at the USC School of Dramatic Arts. Speaking to undergraduates, she gave a heartwarming speech on niceness and the importance of it. “I want to start today by sharing a secret about myself that you might not know. I did not graduate from college. Dean is in a full flop sweat thinking. Oh my God, nobody double-checked. I had a feeling when I saw her outfit because no one with a respectable degree would wear hoops of that size: Who let her in here?” she started, half-joking. She then proceeded to answer this herself.

“But that leads me to another thing about me, which is, I’m nice. And as it turns out, when you are nice, people tend to overlook a lot. In some cases, this could include experience, credentials, not having your driver’s license at airport security. And yes, that’s a true story twice.”

She then addressed the elephant in the room, bringing her privilege out in the open. “And you might say, Kristen, no, that’s not a result to being nice. That’s the result and the privilege of being a recognisable person, and OK, that may be true. But I will counter with my husband who is also highly recognisable and doesn’t get away with anything. Literally 10 out of 10 times he is getting a pat-down at TSA. And that’s because he’s just not as nice as me. Don’t get me wrong. I love him; I love him. He’s brilliant; he’s hilarious. He’s literally my favourite person, but he’s even nicest person. I don’t know guys. I just don’t know, and I tell you this at the risk of divorce because I can’t offer you the tricks of how to wield your shining diploma to ensure success,” The Good Place actor said in her own characteristic irreverent style.

