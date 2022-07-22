‘It is very important for us to surround ourselves with people who uplift us’: Komal Pandey

July 22, 2022 8:20:13 am
It is always said that failure is the best teacher. No matter how much we may try to not face failure, it will come our way at some point in life. But, it is only after failure that you can grow to your full potential. However, they are not that easy to overcome. At such a point in life, one needs to be with people who encourage and help them.
Komal Pandey, a popular fashion influencer, believes the same. She said, “It is very important for us to surround ourselves with people who would uplift us, who would bring out the best in us and who would motivate us every day.”
Coming from a middle-class family, she had never imagined that she would get into the fashion industry. After failing in college and getting heartbroken, she started her journey to find herself, Pandey revealed, in a video shared by Josh Talks Youtube Channel.
“I don’t want to be around people who don’t motivate me enough to bring the best out of me,” she added. She said that if one does not have such people around, then they should not shy away from leaving that place. “It might seem a little intimidating but, believe me, it will all work out ok,” she said.
