It’s okay to fall because you are going to be loved, no matter what: Kobe Byrant

Despite life throwing a curve ball, you need to keep getting back and better with all your might. This is what late American professional basketball player Kobe Byrant, who passed away in a plane crash in January 2020, believed. In this inspiring video shared by The Daily Goalcast, Byrant expressed the importance of “consistency” in one’s work.

“Monday, get better, Tuesday, get better, Wednesday, you get better. And when you do that over a period of time, not one or two months, over years, then you get to where you want to go. Obsessiveness comes from something that you love. You really love it, you will go through fire for it. You will go through ups and downs, just keep at it because you love it so much,” he advised.

Reminding us of the importance of constantly learning and improving, Byrant noted, “Everyday, it’s just constant improvement, constant curiosity, consistently getting better. The results don’t really matter. It’s okay to fall because you are going to be loved, no matter what. Look at how you deal with the inner challenges, the self-negotiation that takes place inside our own head.”

