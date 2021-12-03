‘There are a lot of days where you can rest and recover, today ain’t one of them’: Kobe Bryant

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant’s tragic and untimely death in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, left the world in absolute shock.

In this previously shot video, Bryant talked about his love for the sport, his game, career and dreams, and how important it is to keep pushing and working hard.

”There’s a quote from one of my English teachers, a man named Mr Fisk, that said, ‘Rest at the end, not the middle’. And that’s something I’ll always live by. I’m not gonna rest, I’m gonna keep on pushing. There is a lot of answers that I don’t have, even questions that I don’t have, but I’m just gonna keep going and I’ll figure these things out as we go.”

“I had a purpose, I wanted to be the greatest basketball player that ever played. And anything else that was outside of that lane, I didn’t have time for. I made this deal with myself at 13. The inspiration was the love of the game. I would watch Magic (Johnson) play and Michael (Jordan) play and I would see them do these incredible things and I said, ‘Can I get to that level?’” he continued.

Kobe also talked about how difficult his life was amongst peers when he initially started playing in school. ”It started in middle and high school because a lot of the kids I was playing against were inner city kids so you’re looking at me as if ‘okay, this kid’s soft’. They felt like they could try to be physical or try to intimidate me and do all this other stuff which they couldn’t — trying to attack me and stuff,” he shared adding, “How am I going to attack you, how can I mentally figure out ways to break you down, how can I show you that no, I have the edge?

“So one of the things that I would do was when everyone would be at the cafeteria, I just went back to the gym; so that was my way of showing them you’re not going to outwork me. I thought to myself, “There are a lot of days where you can rest and recover, today ain’t one of them,”” he concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!