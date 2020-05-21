Get over yourself to become mentally strong: Kobe Bryant

The legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash. Though he left his fans heartbroken, here is looking back at this old motivational video, where he talks about his love for the sport, career and dreams.

In an interview, when he was asked how one gets mentally and emotionally strong to a point that things don’t bother you, he said, “Well, you know, you got to look at the reality of the situation. You know, like for me, it’s not you know, you kind of gotta get over yourself. It’s not about you, man. Like ok, you feel embarrassed you are not that important like, get over yourself. That’s where you go. Like you are worried about how people may perceive you and like, you are walking around and it’s embarrassing because you shot five air balls. Get over yourself.”

Talking about his weaknesses, he remarked, “So many guys ask me what is my work ethic and for how long did you stay disciplined. Well, I mean, every day. I mean, since you know 20 years. It was an everyday process and trying to figure out strengths and weaknesses. For example, jumping ability. My vertical was a 40, wasn’t a 46 or 45. My hands are big but they are not massive. You got to figure out ways to strengthen them so your hands are strong enough to be able to palm a ball and do the things that you need to do. In a matter of quickness, I was quick but not insanely quick. I was fast but not ridiculously fast. So I had to rely on skill a lot more but I enjoyed it through.”

