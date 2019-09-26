Knowledge can never be obsolete: Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who won the Dadasaheb Phalke award this year, spoke on the importance of education in this inspiring video.

“Learning is an investment which we get until the end of life. I feel that for a person to live life, one needs to have more than roti, kapda and makaan. So, what is of utmost need is education. If you have money, it can be converted into gold. But when that is converted into knowledge, it can’t be stolen or reduced.”

“That is why, to increase awareness about education, women and girls need to be educated first. Knowledge can never be obsolete. Never stop learning because learning never stops. When you chase knowledge, numbers will always follow.”