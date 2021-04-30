‘Kindness today is an act of rebellion’: Pink

At the E! People’s Choice Awards, 2019 American singer Alecia Beth Moore aka Pink gave a rousing speech. “I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people that don’t have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other,” she said.

She went on to stress the importance of participating and working towards a change. “You feel like you don’t matter? You feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved! You can’t tell me Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg. Tell me one person can’t make a difference,” she stated.

The singer is known to be vocal about her views, advocating especially women’s rights and gender equality. She has also challenged beauty standards and binarised gender roles. They often leak into her songs, as her lyrics are worded to reflect the predicament of the existence of women.

Her song Stupid Girls, was about the role women are compelled to play, sacrificing their dreams at the altar of expectations. “What happened to the dream of a girl president?/ She’s dancing in the video next to 50 Cent,” the line goes.