‘A passion is something that pushes you through difficult times’: Khanh Vy Tran

In an inspiring TEDx Talk, speaker Khanh Vy Tran opened up about her childhood and her incredible journey of following her passion. “My sisters’ paths are exactly the same as my parents expected. And my parents expected me to have the same path. In my sophomore year of high school, when both of my sisters got married, my family got into a big debt. My parents had to work very hard to make sure I still got a decent education,” she started out saying.

“I applied for a contest that I passed, and I got a lot of offers from different universities. My parents wanted me to study at this particular university so I got a good job. But I knew that that path was not for me. I knew that I was not cut out for that kind of job. I wanted to do something in television and communications. That was my first time stepping out of the norm,” she added, detailing her initial journey.

Tran’s journey has been remarkable, to say the least. One of her song covers went viral followed by her getting invited to be a part of the music video of that song. “And the music video I was in got a million views,” she said.

However, the path wasn’t always smooth for her as she faced some criticism as well. “The music video did well, but there were a lot of negative opinions on my voice. I even hosted some shows and got criticised for my English and my voice.”

But, she was able to overcome these difficulties with her passion. “A passion is something that pushes you through difficult times no matter what it takes. To overcome adversity for what you love,” she said.

“It’s better to make a conscious decision that might seem crazy to others than to just follow the norms blindly,” she added.

She then opened up about the time when she tried changing her voice due to constant criticism. “That voice was a part of you. Why did you deny it?” her producer told her. And that’s when she realised how important it was to be herself.

“We are allowed to make mistakes, we are allowed to laugh at ourselves. So it’s even okay to feel bad and cry when you feel heavy. You just be you, be authentic, because individuality makes diversity. And individuality and diversity are the most beautiful things,” she concluded.

