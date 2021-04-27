‘You alone can live the life that writes the story you were meant to tell’: Kerry Washington

Speaking at George Washington University, 2013, actor Kerry Washington gave an impassioned speech, asking the gathered students to step outside their comfort zones. The Scandal actor jokingly said, “I know what some of you are thinking. You’re thinking, ‘We’re celebrating our academic and intellectual achievement with that lady who’s having an affair with the president on that TV show?’”

She then steered to speaking right to the students. “You and you alone are the only person who can live the life that writes the story you were meant to tell,” she said. She stated that she did the same. “I pushed past my comfort zone…It became a role that transformed my way of thinking about how I use my body to do what I do every single day,” she said.

“Don’t be surprised if you get a call from me wanting to option the really good [stories] and turn them into movies, because I’m sooo Hollywood now,” she added.

The actor has been quite vocal about wanting to see change in the society. In 2018, Washington was among other actors like Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon and partook in the Time’s Up movement.

