‘Keep your minds and hearts open to life’s endless and unforeseeable possibilities’: Octavia Spencer

At Ohio’s Kent State University, actor Octavia Spencer spoke passionately. “Keep your minds and hearts open to life’s endless and unforeseeable possibilities. And filing in those ‘you’ details, you also chose who would be a part of those vignettes and stories in this chapter of your lives at Kent State. Friendships were created here. Relationships began. Relationships ended. Mentors came into your life, and these are the faces you will remember when you look back at your time here, faces you chose for this season of time,” she said.

She continued, “The journey you take now will be led by you alone. Let me say that again. The journey you take now will be led by you alone. Don’t let that scare you, oh no, let that liberate you. Remember, no one came here the same way, and you won’t all achieve success the same way.

“Stay focused so that your change and growth is intentional. Don’t let who you’re becoming be shaped by disappointments and also don’t let yourself be shaped by achievements either. Remember your Kipling: If you can meet with triumph and disaster but treat those two imposters just the same. Treat them just the same..There will be occasions when saying no is necessary to maintaining your values and your self-worth. You define your value. No one else.”

