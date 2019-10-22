Keep those moments doubts only moments: Lisa Kudrow

It’s often difficult to deal with failure, especially when you are at the initial stage of your career. In this commencement speech at Vassar College Lisa Kudrow, a popular actor who shot to fame after playing Phoebe Buffay in iconic sit-com F.R.I.E.N.D.S talks about the exact same emotion. Lisa Kudrow talks about the incident which led her into starring on TV series Phoebe. In fact, she points out all the shows from which she got rejection which eventually gave her time to prep and enact one of her most memorable characters on celluloid.

In this motivational video she said, “It was really hard to not think that it wasn’t meant to be, my career as an actress. A couple of months later, I was almost completely out of money. Then I got a call from a friend, the actor, Richard Kind, who said ‘I heard what happened. I don’t know how you get up in the morning and head out’. I felt maybe I was coping better than I was expected to. I understand that because the 20s is that time in your life when you’re really getting acquainted with self-doubt when there’s so much seemingly at stake. So let me reassure you, it’s not supposed to be easy. You are supposed to have moments of uncertainty about which path to take because the 20s are full of crossroads. When one door closes, another door always opens”.