Keep the faith and take the leap: The story of Condor, one of the world’s biggest flying birds

One day, a condor was found poisoned. When it was rescued and allowed to recover in captivity, for two long years, it couldn’t fly when it was set free. It almost seemed that the majestic bird had forgotten to fly. But after multiple failed attempts, it took flight and how. It was able to accomplish what it is known for.

Through this YoursWisely video, one of the significant life lessons that we all can learn is that once in a while, doubts crop up but it is important to keep the faith and take the leap.