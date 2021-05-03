‘Keep listening. The world wants to hear your ideas, good and bad’: Matt Damon

Speaking at MIT, actor Matt Damon spoke about his journey and steered to giving advice to the gathered students. “There’s a lot of trouble out there, MIT. But there’s a lot of beauty, too. And I hope you see both.”

“First, you’re going to fail sometimes, and that’s a good thing. For all the amazing successes I’ve been lucky to share in, few things have shaped me more than the auditions that Ben and I used to do as young actors, where we would get on a bus, we show up in New York, we’d wait for our turn, we’d cry our hearts out for a scene, and then be told, ‘OK, thanks’. Meaning: game over. We used to call it ‘being OK thanksed’. Those experiences became our armour,” he added.

“The second thing I want to leave you with is that you’ve got to keep listening. The world wants to hear your ideas — good and bad. But today’s not the day you switch from ‘receive’ to ‘transmit’. Once you do that, your education is over. And your education should never be over,” he added.

“The third and last thought I want to leave you with is that not every problem has a high-tech solution. Now if anybody has a right to think we can pretty much tech-support the world’s problems into submission, it’s you. Think of the innovations that got their start at MIT or by MIT alums: the World Wide Web; nuclear fission; condensed soup. That’s is true, you should be proud of that,” he said in conclusion.

