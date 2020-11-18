scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Keep chasing those moments where you discover something new about your voice: Octavia Spencer

"Keep your minds and hearts open to life’s endless and unforeseeable possibilities," she said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 8:00:06 am
Speaking at Ohio’s Kent State University, Octavia Spencer gave an inspiring speech to the graduates. “For all of you graduating today, it’s a result of your own individual victories that now serve as one collective triumph. You were given classes to labour through before you could step up on this stage. You had papers to write, exams to pass and arguments to defend before being given a diploma with your name stitched across it. In other words, you have earned it. You’ve earned it.”

She continued saying, “In your time here, you filled in the ‘you’ details, the minutiae. You defined how that path would look. No one came here the same way. Some of you started off prepared to study one discipline and are leaving with a degree in another. Some of you began writing a paper one night, and maybe you woke up self-conscious about what you wrote, perhaps a little ill at ease. So you challenged yourself to write a completely different piece, a piece that was more you, more of what you needed to say. You found your voice.”

“Let me tell you this. Keep chasing those moments where you discover something new about your voice. Don’t ever let that end. Keep your minds and hearts open to life’s endless and unforeseeable possibilities,” she said while concluding.

