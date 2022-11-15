‘It is not okay to feel inferior or weak’: Katrina Kaif’s message to women

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has shattered stereotypes and come very far in life both professionally and personally. Take a look at this inspiring speech where she talks about gender equality.

She starts by talking about how India had a woman as the head of state long before the United Kingdom. “On a daily basis, there are shocking stories in the media about violent crimes committed against women. Yet, I can only imagine how many crimes that go unreported,” she says.

She also talks about how women are often quiet — instead of speaking up about crimes.

“I know of educated women who remain silent because they are afraid of the fingers that will be pointed in their own direction,” she says, adding, “I would urge more women to speak out. It is not okay to feel inferior or weak, because we are not the weaker sex by any stretch of imagination.”

“We may be more emotional, but that’s what makes us caregivers and mothers. If you ask each person here today who is the strongest person they know, the answer more unanimously will be that it is their mother — as it is for me. My mother is by far the most amazing woman I have ever known,” she continues.

She then pledges to do whatever she can in her capacity to create awareness about gender equality.

