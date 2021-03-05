‘We must all learn to age gracefully’: Karisma Kapoor

Ageing is a part of growing up, and everyone goes through the process. But many people tend to feel the pressure and get bogged down by various external factors like social media that has led to a skewed representation of beauty and self-love. But actor Karisma Kapoor spoke about why one needs to love themselves and not get bothered about other things with actor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want in 2019, republished by Brut India.

On being asked about the recipe for staying relevant, Karisma said, “according to me, there is no recipe. For me, it is about moving with the times”.

The actor who has a great social media connection with fans and regularly shares updates with them also spoke about the need to grow with the changing times. “It is not only about staying relevant. But in a certain way, it is growing and being myself. Social media has given me a chance to be connected with my fans,” she added.

But does the added pressures of work, family, and life take a toll on one’s understanding of their capabilities? “Globally, there is so much exposure that is causing young women to feel the pressure. Everyone wants to look good. There is so much awareness out there. We must all learn to age gracefully. It is my mantra. People will love you anyway,” she remarked.

