Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Karen McDermott: ‘Love life and it will love you back’

"Challenges are a part of life and they are never going to go away," said Karen Mc Dermott, publisher, writer and speaker

JoyKaren Mc Dermott, publisher, writer and speaker talks about the forgotten art of enjoying life. (Photo: Pexels)

Life is simple and it is we who make it complicated. Karen McDermott, publisher, writer and speaker, talks about the forgotten art of enjoying life. Despite being a mother, Karen runs presses and writes books. She says she does everything with joy which makes it appear easier.

“People do not prioritise joy in their lives. So, I want to share my perspective on how we can have joy in our lives at this very moment and not just aspire for it. It is a choice that you make every day. I get up and I choose it every day. There have been times in my life when I did not prioritise joy and let external influences bring me down,” she says.

She speaks about how she promised herself to prioritise joy when she came out of a dark phase of her life. “Since then what I have discovered and observed is that people who embrace joy in their lives are more successful. Joy is the essence of success. I feel successful because I have a beautiful blend of family and business life and I achieve my dreams. We can’t put dreams on the back burner. We need to be working towards our dreams and believing that everything is possible,” she says.

“Challenges are a part of life and they are never going to go away. I have a different perspective on challenges. I consider a business challenge an opportunity to grow and learn something new to grow into the person that I need to become,” she adds.

She says she is really passionate about sharing the forgotten art of enjoying life because not only does it make a really good story at the end of your life, it actually serves you well throughout your life and serves those around you as well. “People are striving for happiness without realising that just with a shift in perspective or just a change in the daily routine can actually lead to more happiness in your life right now at this very moment. And it is a choice that you make every day. You cannot have a positive and a negative thought at the same time,” she states.

“Starting your day on a positive note has a ripple effect on your entire day and the people around you. It has a calming effect,” says Karen.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:20:24 am
