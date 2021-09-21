‘I’d like to see this issue being talked about in the media’: Kareena Kapoor Khan on menstrual stereotypes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrates her 41st birthday today, had touched upon the topic on menstruation in this powerful video.

While it continues to be a taboo topic in the country, the actor had attempted to dissolve the archaic stereotype. In her powerful speech, the actor pioneered a group of adolescent girls from rural areas and congratulated them for championing menstrual hygiene in Uttar Pradesh.

A UNICEF’s Goodwill Advocate, Kapoor commended the girls who are members of UNICEF-spearheaded project ‘Garima’ that addresses menstrual health concerns in UP.

“I’d like to see this issue being talked about in the media, on websites, not behind closed doors,” she said at the event that was held in Lucknow in 2016.

“I have a 30 days schedule in a month. We do not stop working but use the right products, keep healthy and clean. Why should others, especially girls, be termed dirty or compelled to miss school?” she asked.

ALSO READ | Tom Hardy’s troubled past and a stable present is a lesson in never giving up

“Do not keep complexities in mind. Ask the government to provide products as this is not a matter of shame. We should feel proud being girls,” she continued.

The actor appealed to men for their support in women’s menstrual empowerment.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!