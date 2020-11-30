Never stop fighting, no matter what anyone says: Kanye West

Listen to the whole speech.

Speaking at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West spoke on the need to retain self against a world that almost always pushes towards a compromise.

“It’s a tough world out there. You’ve got to prepare yourself for politics, bad bosses, hating employees and usually when you’re the absolute best, you get hated on the most. But never stop fighting, no matter what anyone says, no matter how they try to compromise your vision,” he said.

He further added, “I empathise with anyone in this era who’s ever loved fashion. Usually, it’s not like loving the idea of being a lawyer or becoming a doctor. When kids tell their parents that they want to be a fashion designer, it’s usually not met with the same response as the traditional career choices,” he said. He further added, “Even for me as a successful musician, in order to make the transition, it was really all but impossible. People always try to box you in for what they know you best for. The most successful artists are as close to as they were when they five years old, or four years old, or three years old, or when my daughter wakes up and decides to change her career seven times a day.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd