Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that’s my mother: Kamala Harris

Her speech went to all women who work tirelessly. (Reuters/File)

When US Senator Kamala Harris received the Democratic vice-presidential nomination, she made history. The speech she gave touched upon themes of race and colour, and was a resounding applaud for all women working tirelessly.

She began the speech saying, “That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me. Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all.” “This week marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. And we celebrate the women who fought for that right. Yet so many of the Black women who helped secure that victory were still prohibited from voting, long after its ratification.

But they were undeterred. Without fanfare or recognition, they organised, testified, rallied, marched, and fought – not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table. These women and the generations that followed worked to make democracy and opportunity real in the lives of all of us who followed. They paved the way for the trailblazing leadership of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. And these women inspired us to pick up the torch, and fight on,” she added.

She then acknowledged her mother’s role in her upbringing. “There’s another woman, whose name isn’t known, whose story isn’t shared. Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that’s my mother – Shyamala Gopalan Harris.” The close to 20-minutes speech ended with a rousing call, underlying the present crisis. “Years from now, this moment will have passed. And our children and our grandchildren will look in our eyes and ask us: Where were you when the stakes were so high? They will ask us, what was it like? And we will tell them. We will tell them, not just how we felt. We will tell them what we did.”

