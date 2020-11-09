While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last: Kamala Harris

Have you heard her inspirational speech yet?

On being elected as the first first Black woman and first woman of Indian heritage as the Vice President of the US, Kamala Harris spoke extensively on the the role women play in democracy, especially those of colour. She referred to them as “the backbone of democracy”. Speaking about her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris., who feels might not have foreseen this but realised the potential of America, Harris said, “She maybe didn’t imagine quite this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where a moment like this is possible, and so I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women — who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment — women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all.”

“So, I’m thinking about her and about the generations of women — Black Women. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation’s history who have paved the way for this moment tonight,” she continued, adding, “Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy.”

She concluded the speech with hope. “But while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last.

Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message:Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before.

And we will applaud you every step of the way.”

