‘The only thing you can do in life is push forward’: Justin Bieber

"It was hard for me, not knowing where to turn and everyone, you know, telling me they loved me, and just turn their back on you in a second." (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Singer Justin Biber gained his popularity at the mere age of fifteen and has faced many challenges since then. “I never had that security, that family. I never had that consistency,” he says in this video.

After a long period of substance abuse, he regained his composure and recovered from the lifestyle that was so detrimental to him, thanks to his pillar of support and now his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. With her, he said, he also got the family he yearned for. To him, “family was always high on my list, but I didn’t know it would happen”.

He also decided to be open to his fans about his struggle and he posted on his Instagram: “I became to everyone who loved me… I felt like I could never turn it around”.

His determination and support helped him get his life back on track again, “I decided to figure out what I was, what kind of man I wanted to be and slowly and surely I’m figuring out where I belong and what my purpose is and what I need to do for the world and what I need to do for myself”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle