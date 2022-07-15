‘Just forgive them’: Selena Gomez on dealing with social media haters

Selena Gomez has maintained her status as one of the most well-known figures in Hollywood since her early years on Disney Channel.

While hosting the 7th We Day Anniversary, the star offered her fans the best way to handle social media haters and their hate comments. We Day was started by Free The Children to celebrate the power of young people to create positive change around the world.

“I want to say you are not defined by an Instagram photo, by a like, or by comment. I want you guys to know that the trick is to focus on the love and what I want you guys to do with every rude comment you get, every person that tries to hurt you personally, or through the internet, I want you to forgive them. Just forgive them because they don’t even know. They have no idea,” she said.

Selena wants her fans to focus on the love that is in abundance in this world and not limit themselves because of the expectations of someone else. “Nobody remembers those haters, the comments. Nobody remembers them. They’re just background noise when it’s over,” she added.

