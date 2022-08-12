‘If motivation gets you started, habits are what keep you going’: Jude Aburdan

August 12, 2022 8:20:08 am
Having a goal-centred lifestyle is essential to reaching our absolute potential. However, managing such a feat requires the formation of daily habitual actions to keep us rooted in our purpose.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
In a TEDx talk, Jude Aburdan, a medical graduate, shared how she changed her life by forming some daily habits through the ‘habit loop method‘.
“The habit loop is a neurological loop that governs any habit. It has the ability to override old habits by creating new impulses that are stimulated by new urges or behaviours,” she explained.
Subscriber Only Stories
Aburdan highlighted three interrelated elements this method is based on — a cue; a routine; and a reward.
“The cue is anything that triggers a habit. Cues most generally fall under either of these categories – a location, time of day, or other people,” she said.
Shifting the focus to the second element, she elaborated, “Cues push you to start your routine. The routine is the most obvious element of the habit loop since it’s the behaviour you wish to change or reinforce.”
Moving on to the third element, she said, “The reward is the reason our brains decide that the previous steps are worth remembering for the future. It provides positive reinforcement for the desired behaviour, making it more likely that you will produce this behaviour again.”
Aburdan, urging everyone to follow this method, noted, “Creating a habit loop activates certain centres in the brain whenever we perceive something. As a result, we develop the discipline to achieve anything in an effortless manner.”
“If motivation gets you started, your habits are what keep you going,” she concluded.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Water commission issues flood warning for Yamuna in Delhi
Ireland beat Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in T20 series
Bring back Congress govt for completion of projects: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to people
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump’s home, says report
CDC relaxes its Covid guidelines, signaling new phase of pandemic
Babar Azam backs Hasan Ali to make comeback
MeT dept forecasts heavy rainfall in Rajasthan
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
Raksha Bandhan celebrated in various jails in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Man kills wife after doubting her character
Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya, director Gnanavelraja