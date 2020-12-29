scorecardresearch
Love what you do; get good at it: Jon Stewart

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 8:20:18 am
Speaking at William & Mary, Jon Stewart spoke to students about the world they are about to face. “Let’s talk about the real world for a moment. We had been discussing it earlier, and I…I wanted to bring this up to you earlier about the real world, and this is I guess as good a time as any. I don’t really know to put this, so I’ll be blunt. We broke it.”

He went on to speak about college but reminded that life is something one needs to build.”College is something you complete. Life is something you experience. So don’t worry about your grade, or the results or success. Success is defined in myriad ways, and you will find it, and people will no longer be grading you, but it will come from your own internal sense of decency which I imagine, after going through the program here, is quite strong…although I’m sure downloading illegal files…but, nah, that’s a different story. Love what you do. Get good at it. Competence is a rare commodity in this day and age. And let the chips fall where they may.”

