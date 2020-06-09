Keep moving forward. Do what you have to do, for you: Johnny Depp

Rather than escaping issues in life, it is paramount to deal with them and keep moving ahead. Easier said than done, but it can be helpful if one decides to adopt this attitude. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who turns 57 today, spoke on the need to keep moving ahead in life, no matter what happens, in any situation. “If someone invades your space, your being, take control of the situation,” said the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, while recalling a childhood incident. He then spoke on why it is not “worth” spending your “entire life worrying about what other people think, or putting everyone else’s needs above your own”.

ALSO READ | When you are optimistic, there is always opportunity: Alibaba founder Jack Ma

“I promised myself that I would continue to move forward. And do my best not to compromise in any way, whatsoever, not allow anyone to affect me in that way. Keep moving forward and do, what you have to do, for you,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd