Remember to be scared. You’ve been scared before, you’ll be scared again: John Krasinski

Speaking to graduates at the Brown University, actor John Krasinski spoke at length on his time at the University, aspirations and what the future might be holding for them. “The future does indeed belong to you, but the abstract weighted responsibility to change it overnight very much does not. Real change is organic. The only responsibility you all have is to hold fast to everything you have lived, right here. To not conform, to realise that when you’re out there, you’ve done all this before.”

He continued saying, “Remember fondly the discomfort you felt when you were asked to push yourself farther than you were ever sure you could go. And the wash of elation when you finally got there. Remember to be scared. You’ve been scared before, you’ll be scared again. Find more of your people. Lean all the way in. Take chances. Fail big and take chances again. Listen to music.” He concluded with touching on empathy and asking the gathered students to remember everything, successes and failure.

“Remember to believe in something. And fall in love as many times as it takes. And remember, before you do something special, just do something. The truth can almost seem too simple, but the simple truth is, the program you ran here is the same program. Just run it again, and again, and again.”

