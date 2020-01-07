We have to take responsibility and make changes: Joaquin Phoenix on climate change

Joaquin Phoenix, who was named Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 77th annual Golden Globes noted in his acceptance speech at the award night that a lot more needs to be done for the environment. “It’s really nice that so many people have sent their good wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that,” Phoenix emphasised.

The Joker actor said, “Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards.”

