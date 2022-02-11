‘Whenever I wanted something to happen, I manifested it’: Jim Carrey

In a 1988 interview with Toronto News, actor Jim Carrey, who has delivered masterful and memorable performances through his career, said: “After a while, hopefully it’ll be to a point where I can’t walk out in the street. Won’t that be fun?” Sure enough, he is now considered one of the most talented actors Hollywood the world has seen in this generation.

In a different, more recent video clip, Jim shared how he used to work in factories, had a 9th grade education and said that “it’s a series of crushing disappointments and I just go into a different gear — I go into ‘don’t know how it’s gonna write itself, but it will’.”

He also went on to share how he wrote a $10 million check to himself in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, “I wrote myself a check for 10 million dollars for acting services rendered, and I gave myself five years.” He adeed: “Just before Thanksgiving 1995, I found out that I was gonna make 10 million dollars!”

The Mustang bike that was in a scene in his movie The Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind was one of the many things the actor manifested for himself earlier in life because his father couldn’t afford to buy him one. “Whenever I wanted something to happen, I manifested it. I stood there in an open field like this, [with] my arms out.”

