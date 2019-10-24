Life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you: Jim Carrey

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who is known for his performances in films like The Mask and Bruce Almighty, gave an emotional commencement speech at Maharishi University of Management, formerly Maharishi International University, a private university in Fairfield, Iowa.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

In his speech, he spoke about life, the future, urging students to never to settle for anything less than what they want.

ALSO READ | You might not be good at one thing but better at three others: Mithila Palkar

“Life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you…You could spend your whole life imagining ghosts, worrying about the pathway to the future, but all there will ever be is what’s happening here in the decisions we make in this moment which are based in either love or fear. So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality. What we really want seems impossibly out of reach and ridiculous to expect so we never dared ask the universe for it”, he said.