Life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you: Jim Carrey

In his speech, he offered the students powerful and inspiring words about life, the future, and urged them never to settle for anything less than what they want.   

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey, who is known for his performances in films like The Mask and Bruce Almighty, gave an emotional commencement speech at Maharishi University of Management, formerly Maharishi International University, a private university in Fairfield, Iowa.

In his speech, he spoke about life, the future, urging students to never to settle for anything less than what they want.

Jim Carrey, who is known for his performances in films like The Mask and Bruce Almighty, gave an emotional commencement speech about life choices. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

“Life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you…You could spend your whole life imagining ghosts, worrying about the pathway to the future, but all there will ever be is what’s happening here in the decisions we make in this moment which are based in either love or fear. So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality. What we really want seems impossibly out of reach and ridiculous to expect so we never dared ask the universe for it”, he said.

