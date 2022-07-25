Jessie Adams: ‘Obstacles aren’t roadblocks but merely hurdles for you to overcome’

Life can be unpredictable and at times, full of obstacles. Many times, we face obstacles that stop us from moving forward. We try to avoid obstacles or search for a different direction rather than facing them head-on.

“But what if obstacles are not roadblocks meant to be avoided, but merely hurdles for you to overcome? And what if they’re on your path for a reason?” asks Jessie Adams, a fitness coach.

Jessie shares her story of overcoming obstacles and her perspective on why we are meant to challenge ourselves in life. “I was almost six months pregnant at the time with two children under the age of five at home when he walked out on us and left us broke and shortly after, bankrupt. That day was a defining moment in my life that woke something inside of me. I made a vow to myself that no obstacle would ever be greater than my ability to overcome,” she says.

“I was so determined to overcome any challenge in life that I not only stopped avoiding challenges, but I embraced them. And once I did, everything in my life transformed,” she adds.

On January 6, 2008, she was chosen as one of the top twelve female contenders for NBC‘s revival hit TV show American Gladiators. She was excited and had high hopes of winning. She was one of the first runners-up. “The opportunity to provide money and prizes for my family was so close. Then a major obstacle struck me.”

“Ten minutes later, I’m sitting in a cot in the back of an ambulance. Minutes before, I had just scored two points in the Powerball, then was running down the sidelines to shoot for the next bend when I was tackled below the hips by one of the gladiators,” she says.

Sharing these two personal stories, she adds, “You can’t control everything that happens in your life, but you can control how you choose to respond to it. And I believe there are three keys that are vital and anyone can develop with practice – knowing your purpose, perseverance, and the right perspective.”

“My setbacks were just set-ups to my next ventures. And each year, I’m seeking out new challenges filled with obstacles to continuously grow and strive for more. And because of those, today, I’m a transformational life coach, a published author, a thought leader, a mother, now a TEDx speaker, and as of February last year, married to my best friend. Obstacles did not come to break you. They came to build you,” she says.

