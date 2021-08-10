‘We are all extraordinary’: Jennifer Lopez’s inspiring speech on self-belief

American actor, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez or ‘JLo’ is widely appreciated for her impeccable body of work. She has given some of the most memorable performances on-screen. But there’s so much more to Lopez than that. Behind the screen, she is an inspirational figure who has, time and again, motivated people with her powerful words.

In a video posted by a YouTube channel beUmore, she said, “If I told you all the people who told me I wasn’t going to act, sing or dance, or I wasn’t good at it or I should stop or I should quit or even after I became famous for doing these things, I would be locked in a house somewhere doing nothing.”

“The truth is nobody knows what’s inside of you. Only you know what’s inside of you. Only you know what you can accomplish and what you are capable of. Only you know your gut and your dreams and your desires and your wants and your ability. Nobody else knows,” she added.

She encouraged people to follow whatever they feel in their hearts and gut.

Speaking on hardships, she said, see your struggles “as opportunities for growth and as almost blessings. If everything went smoothly all the time, we would be very complacent, and we would stay in one place. We would never stretch ourselves, question ourselves or want to be better people in a certain way. These moments, they force us to do these things.”

She concluded by asserting that we are all extraordinary. “Nobody’s the same. There are no two people that are alike. We all have the capacity. We all have it in us the ability to do whatever it is that we want to do.”

