‘I have been given a platform and if I don’t use it, I don’t deserve it’: Jennifer Lawrence

Actor Jennifer Lawrence had received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment. In her acceptance speech, she lauded the women who had received this award before her, such as Angelina Jolie and Oprah Winfrey, by saying they were “women who were pioneers and philanthropic leaders in their industry, women who recognised the robust responsibility of being a global citizen”.

“I want to recognise all of the women who have stood up to adversity for themselves and for the good of others with profound dignity, perseverance and strength.”

She spoke of the issues women around the world are facing, such as that of pay discrimination, and domestic and sexual abuse, admitting that it’s not easy to speak up on them, but encourages everyone to raise their voices and do their part, nonetheless.

“Let’s all be outspoken, let’s be resilient, let’s all be silence breakers. Let us make sure that the young women receiving $1million in scholarship through the remarkable women in entertainment mentorship, grow in an industry where outspoken women matter, where outspoken women lead, where all of our voices, ideas and strength of our artistic community creates change in and out of cinema. By doing so, we give back and give forward in the ways that matter most.”

