Foster a sense of humour about yourselves, otherwise you run the risk of being boring: Jennifer Garner

She concluded her speech asking them to stay in touch with their college mates.

Speaking at Denison University, actor Jennifer Garner spoke at length about the way people consume social media as well as the limitless opportunities which exist for women. Emphasising on the things one must do in their lives, she said, “Impose self-discipline around three things: have a book on your bedside table at all times and read it, obviously. Be in charge of your consumption of social media, and foster a sense of humour about yourselves because otherwise, you run the risk of being boring.”

Addressing all the women in the crowd, she said, “If you’re a woman — and pardon me for being binary for just a second — the stage has been set. The world is yours to grab. Go out and get it, girl.”

She concluded with a touch of humour and a lot of empathy. “Finally, stay close to your friends from college. You’ve just spent four years hanging out with them. That history is invaluable. Work friends, you talk to them about work. Lovers, you talk to them about love and dinner reservations. But friends from college, you can talk to them about everything, and you can do nothing with them and still be happy.”

