Wednesday, August 24, 2022

‘Enjoy the process of achieving your dreams’: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

“I hope you have your dream, I hope you walk towards it, and you run towards it," Ahluwalia said

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, life positive, stand up comedyJeeveshu Ahluwalia is a popular actor, host, and stand up comedian (Source: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia/Instagram)

It is said that once we get what we desire, the charm of it is lost. The moment we get what we have been yearning for, we tend to move onto the next desire. In this process, we often fail to realise it is the journey towards that dream that adds thrill and excitement rather than merely achieving it.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, a popular stand-up comedian, actor, and host, had dreamt of achieving small things in life rather than aiming for big ones. He believes the process of achieving those dreams is what matters. “The process is what I love,” he said.

He remembers how we worked in PVR and pizza stores while studying. He had never dreamt to be an actor but he enjoyed and cherished all the things that happened and led him to where he is.

From working in a movie hall to sitting there while seeing himself on the silver screen, his life has been no less than a dream. “That was the coolest part,” he said.

He recalls giving up his corporate job to do stand up comedy. He cherishes his early experiences but loves the fact that he follows his passion. “Going on stage is what I love. That is the thrill for me,” he said.

Motivating everyone to dream and enjoy the process of achieving it he said, “I hope you have your dream, I hope you walk towards it, and you run towards it.”

